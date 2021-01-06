2021 Nissan Kicks starts at $20,595

Enlarge Image Craig Cole/Roadshow/Nissan

If you're in the market for a subcompact crossover -- you know, something like a Honda HR-V, Toyota C-HR, Jeep Renegade or Buick Encore -- you should totally check out the refreshed 2021 Nissan Kicks. This spunky little hauler is well equipped and shockingly pleasant given its plebeian pricing.

A base S version of the updated Kicks starts at $20,595, including $1,095 in delivery fees, Nissan confirmed Wednesday. That makes it one of the most affordable new utility vehicles in America today. Compared to the outgoing version, that figure has crept up, just like most people's pant sizes and cholesterol levels following the double-whammy holiday season and extended coronavirus lockdown. A 2021 Kicks S is about $430 more expensive than a similar 2020 model.

That asking price compares very favorably to what many of its competitors cost. Including destination charges, the most basic Honda HR-V starts at around $23,640, an entry-level Buick Encore kicks off at about $24,195 and, before any applicable discounts, of which there appear to be many, the Jeep Renegade can be had for roughly $23,870.

Pricing for the reminder of the Kicks lineup has not been made public at this time. In addition to that entry-level S model, the vehicle will be offered in two other trims: midlevel SV and top-of-the-line SR. Even though official figures are still missing in action, it's likely the range-topping model will be comparable to the outgoing version. Check every options box and you can only push a 2020 Kicks SR into the mid-$20,000 range. Expect full pricing details to be shared closer to its on-sale date. Look for this little bugger of a crossover to start arriving at dealerships in February.