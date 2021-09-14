2021 Nissan GT-R T-Spec gets nostalgic with R34 Skyline-era colors

Enlarge Image Nissan

Nissan GT-R enthusiasts are having a good Tuesday. Nissan announced the 2021 GT-R T-Spec limited-edition, and with it, the automaker dug back into its archives to revive two legendary colors from the R34 Skyline GT-R: millennium jade and midnight purple.

Die-hard fans will recall that millennium jade graced the R34 GT-R V-Spec II Nür, while midnight purple originally comes from the R34 V-Spec. Nissan only built 156 GT-R V-Spec II Nür models finished in millennium jade years ago, so now's probably your best chance to park this hue in the garage. As for midnight purple, it's a twist on the original color, originally called midnight purple III. Nissan only built 132 R34 GT-Rs in the purple color, and 100 R35-generation cars with the hue back in 2014. The purple rocks a dark green undertone that works with the T-Spec's gold Rays aluminum alloy wheels.

The T-Spec isn't as hardcore as the GT-R Nismo and sits above the GT-R Premium, but it does gain carbon-ceramic brakes and brake air guides as hand-me-down gear from the Nismo. A carbon fiber rear spoiler, body-color exterior elements and T-Spec badges are all part of the package, too. Oh, and there's a new Mori Green interior color to pair with either exterior color. And when all is said and done, the same twin-turbo 3.8-liter V6 sits under the hood with 565 horsepower and 467 pound-feet of torque.

Prices for the special edition start at $138,490 before destination and tax, and Nissan said this production run will be "very limited." Better move quickly, GT-R fans.