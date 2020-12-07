2021 Nissan Armada and Kicks reveal: See the SUVs debut here

Nissan wants to close the year out with a couple of new SUVs, and knowing American car buyers can't get enough of them, it's not a bad way to end 2020 for the automaker. Both the 2021 Nissan Armada and Kicks will debut Tuesday, Dec. 8, in a two-for-one special, and you can watch all the events unfold right here in the video above.

The brand hasn't said too much about either of the vehicles, but look for the Armada to wear far lighter updates. Expect a refreshed front fascia and possibly updates to the interior. Otherwise, it shouldn't change all that much. The Kicks, on the other hand, should be a much more extensive redo. We already saw the new Kicks debut in Asia, but it's not clear if the US will get the same car. Either way, the small SUV really needs a fresh look. It replaced the quirky Juke, after all, so some more spritely design wouldn't be a bad thing.

Stay tuned for all the information on both SUVs.