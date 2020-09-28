2021 McLaren 765LT is whatever you need it to be

McLaren only adds the letters "LT" to the fastest and most extreme variants of its supercars. Now, it's the turn of the 720S to get that same treatment. The McLaren 765LT adds a healthy extra dose of horsepower, as well as a few other tweaks to the 720S, a car that nobody has accused of being anything other than outlandishly quick.

The numbers speak for themselves: 755 horsepower. 590 pound-feet of torque. 0-60 mph can be reached in 2.7 seconds and the quarter-mile can be dashed in under 10. Top speed? Just north of 200 mph. All of that velocity comes courtesy of a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, while the McLaren 765LT's brakes can bring its 2,709 pounds to a halt from 124 mph in 361 feet.

It is, however, in the driving that all of these numbers take on any kind of meaning. Regardless of how quickly the McLaren 765LT can go, or stop, it's the handling that truly shines.

Capable of razor-sharp, precision driving aimed at stripping lap times to their bare minimum, this McLaren is also capable of tyre-smoking, sideways shenanigans. In short, the 765LT can wear whatever hat you require of it. In our latest Carfection video, you can see our man Henry Catchpole do both -- and everything in between -- as he canes the 765LT on the UK's legendary Silverstone circuit.