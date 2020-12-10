2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata updates focus on Apple CarPlay

Mazda

For the 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata, updates are all about Apple CarPlay connectivity. On Thursday, the automaker detailed what's new for one of our favorite sports cars on the market. If you yearn for more connectivity in the Miata, the big news is Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are both standard for the Sport trim now.

The connectivity extends to the Grand Touring trim, which receives wireless Apple CarPlay compatibility. And speaking of the Grand Touring trim, the rest of the changes focus exclusively on the range-topping model. A new shade of Crystal Blue replaces Eternal Blue for the exterior, and white Nappa leather upholstery replaces white- and tan-colored options. Prices for the trim increase $100 to $32,715. Keep in mind, this trim is fully loaded with all sorts of active safety technology, navigation, rain-sensing wipers and more.

Aside from the color, tech and package changes, this is largely the same car we've known and adored for years now. A 2.0-liter inline-four engines cranks out 181 horsepower and 151 pound-feet of torque, and a six-speed manual transmission is standard. Cough up over $1,000 more, and you can have an automatic transmission instead.

While the sportiest of the trims, the Miata Club, holds steady at $31,235, the base Sport trim costs $250 more at $27,775. If you're ready to park a great-driving car in the garage, Mazda said the 2021 models will arrive in dealers as soon as this month.