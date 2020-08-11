2021 Mazda CX-3 sticks around and doesn't cost a cent more

Mazda

The Mazda CX-30 might be stealing all the crossover thunder at the Japanese brand recently, but the little CX-3 is still kicking.

Mazda released prices for the 2021 Mazda CX-3 on Tuesday, and it's good news if you want to take one of the small crossovers home: Prices didn't increase a single cent.

With just the single trim still offered, that'd be the Sport trim, a 2021 CX-3 costs $21,740 after a $1,100 destination charge. If you want all-wheel drive, that'll be $1,400 more for a total price of $23,140. No matter where power goes, it comes from a 2.0-liter inline-four engine that makes 148 horsepower and 146 pound-feet of torque. Aside from the final price, there are a few extra-cost colors available, but otherwise, what you see is what you get.

And thankfully, the CX-3 is packed with a decent haul's worth of standard gear. It doesn't pack the latest interior design found in, say, the Mazda3 or CX-30, but buyers still get a 7-inch touchscreen for infotainment, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and all of it runs through a separate command knob or steering wheel controls. Smart keyless entry, push-button start and other simple comforts all come along for the ride.

Mazda's suite of active safety gear is on board as well. The"i-Activsense gear, including automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and blind-spot monitors, comes standard on the 2021 CX-3.

Look for the crossover to land at dealers in September.