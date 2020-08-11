The Mazda CX-30 might be stealing all the crossover thunder at the Japanese brand recently, but the little CX-3 is still kicking.
Mazda released prices for the 2021 Mazda CX-3 on Tuesday, and it's good news if you want to take one of the small crossovers home: Prices didn't increase a single cent.
With just the single trim still offered, that'd be the Sport trim, a 2021 CX-3 costs $21,740 after a $1,100 destination charge. If you want all-wheel drive, that'll be $1,400 more for a total price of $23,140. No matter where power goes, it comes from a 2.0-liter inline-four engine that makes 148 horsepower and 146 pound-feet of torque. Aside from the final price, there are a few extra-cost colors available, but otherwise, what you see is what you get.
And thankfully, the CX-3 is packed with a decent haul's worth of standard gear. It doesn't pack the latest interior design found in, say, the Mazda3 or CX-30, but buyers still get a 7-inch touchscreen for infotainment, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and all of it runs through a separate command knob or steering wheel controls. Smart keyless entry, push-button start and other simple comforts all come along for the ride.
Mazda's suite of active safety gear is on board as well. The"i-Activsense gear, including automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and blind-spot monitors, comes standard on the 2021 CX-3.
Look for the crossover to land at dealers in September.
Discuss: 2021 Mazda CX-3 sticks around and doesn't cost a cent more
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.