2021 Lucid Air reservations open with $1,000 deposit, $7,500 for 'Dream Edition'

With today's unveiling of the production-ready 2021 Lucid Air electric sedan, reservations are open for the latest aspiring Tesla-terminator. Prospective owners will be able to secure their place in line with a $1,000 refundable deposit for the Lucid Air Touring and Grand Touring or a $7,500 refundable deposit for the limited-production Dream Edition.

The Air Dream Edition boasts the most potent version of the dual-motor powertrain with 1,080 horsepower on tap. It's also the most expensive version at $169,000 before the $7,500 federal EV tax credit kicks in. Available in White, Black or a unique Eureka Gold finish exclusive to this limited run, the Dream Edition rolls on 21-inch "AeroDream" wheels that'll cost you a few miles of range, but look good doing it. Inside, you'll find a Santa Monica-themed cabin that upgrades over the standard Air with full Napa grain, Bridge of Weir leather and silvered Eucalyptus wood trim.

2021 Lucid Air pricing Model Price (USD) Deposit Est. Range Horsepower Available Air Dream Edition $169,000 $7,500 465 mi. 1,080 hp Q2 2021 Air Grand Touring $139,000 $1,000 517 mi. 800 hp Q2 2021 Air Touring $95,000 $1,000 406 mi. 620 hp Q4 2021 Air Below $80,000 TBD TBD TBD 2022

Special edition badges indicate your status as the earliest of adopters with the first Dream Editions due to arrive in Spring 2021. The roll out will extend to deliveries of the 517 mile, 800-horsepower Air Grand Touring ($139,000) in mid 2021 and the 406-mile, 620-horsepower Air Touring ($95,000) near the end of 2021.

Those ready to take the plunge can sign up and leave their deposit via Lucid's online reservation system. Not keen on ordering a six-figure car online, sight unseen? Lucid is also gearing up to open 20 Lucid Studios and Services Centers across North America by the close of 2021 where buyers will be able to order the luxury EV (and, eventually, the upcoming electric SUV) in person.