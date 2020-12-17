2021 Lincoln Navigator Black Label special edition is best viewed in black and white

Enlarge Image Lincoln

The 2021 Lincoln Navigator grows a little classier, should buyers choose the newly revealed Black Label special edition package. Ford's luxury division said on Thursday it's the first time it plans to offer a special edition for the Black Label trim, which is already a lot of luxury crammed in. The good news is it looks pretty great at that.

The special edition builds on the Navigator lower-tier trim, the Reserve Monochromatic Package, and brings the black and white goods to the top tier of the SUV. The SUV gains a black-painted roof, while other parts also provide black contrast. The 22-inch wheels, mesh grille and side mirror caps all feature black. While the effect is best suited for a white body color, Lincoln will also offer the package in two blue colors, silver, gold and burgundy.

Inside, Lincoln stitches the cockpit up with whatever themes offered with a specific body color, and they all look lovely, so you can't really go wrong. I'm personally a huge fan of Lincoln interior design these days.

Prices for the package aren't available yet, but Lincoln plans to roll these big, bad, monochromatic boys off the assembly line starting next spring.