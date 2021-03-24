2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring rated by the EPA

Enlarge Image Mike Cutler/Roadshow

Chances are you've forgotten about it given how rapidly things keep changing in the electrified-vehicle space, but Lincoln has been hard at work on a plug-in hybrid version of its generally likable Corsair SUV. The Grand Touring model was unveiled at the LA Auto Show back in 2019, and now we have a good idea of how efficient this juiced-up utility vehicle is going to be.

According to a post on the EPA's website, the 2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring model offers an electric-only driving range of 28 miles, 3 miles more than promised a year and a half ago. This luxury crossover is also rated at 78 miles per gallon equivalent when run solely on electrons stored in its lithium-ion battery pack. Once that reservoir is depleted, the vehicle operates as a conventional hybrid, one that returns a notable 33 miles per gallon combined.

A 2.5-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine provides the motivation when not running on electricity. Total system output should clock in at a respectable 266 horsepower. For added traction, electric all-wheel drive is standard. Basically, a separate motor turns the back wheels, so you don't have to worry about running a clunky driveshaft all the way to the rear axle.

As with other, larger Lincolns, this Corsair should be quiet, coddling and comfortable. A unique grille design sets Grand Touring models apart from lesser variants and the brand's star emblem is embellished with blue, further signifying the hybrid mechanicals underneath. The handy Phone As A Key feature will be available on this vehicle and so will the Lincoln Co-Pilot360 Plus suite of advanced driver aids, which includes goodies like adaptive cruise control with traffic-jam assist, evasive-steering assist and automatic parking.

A Lincoln spokeswoman confirmed to Roadshow the Corsair Grand Touring is launching as a 2021 model as originally planned. More details will be shared closer to when it goes on sale, which should be later this spring.