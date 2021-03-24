GMC Hummer EV Tesla Cybertruck vs. GMC Hummer EV 2021 Genesis GV80 2021 Ford Bronco 2020 electric vehicles Best car lease deals Best car insurance

2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring rated by the EPA

Lincoln's littlest luxury utility vehicle offers 28 miles of electric-only range and an efficiency score of 78 mpge.

Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring - plug-in hybridEnlarge Image

The new Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring SUV should be quiet and comfortable.

 Mike Cutler/Roadshow

Chances are you've forgotten about it given how rapidly things keep changing in the electrified-vehicle space, but Lincoln has been hard at work on a plug-in hybrid version of its generally likable Corsair SUV. The Grand Touring model was unveiled at the LA Auto Show back in 2019, and now we have a good idea of how efficient this juiced-up utility vehicle is going to be.

According to a post on the EPA's website, the 2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring model offers an electric-only driving range of 28 miles, 3 miles more than promised a year and a half ago. This luxury crossover is also rated at 78 miles per gallon equivalent when run solely on electrons stored in its lithium-ion battery pack. Once that reservoir is depleted, the vehicle operates as a conventional hybrid, one that returns a notable 33 miles per gallon combined.

A 2.5-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine provides the motivation when not running on electricity. Total system output should clock in at a respectable 266 horsepower. For added traction, electric all-wheel drive is standard. Basically, a separate motor turns the back wheels, so you don't have to worry about running a clunky driveshaft all the way to the rear axle.

As with other, larger Lincolns, this Corsair should be quiet, coddling and comfortable. A unique grille design sets Grand Touring models apart from lesser variants and the brand's star emblem is embellished with blue, further signifying the hybrid mechanicals underneath. The handy Phone As A Key feature will be available on this vehicle and so will the Lincoln Co-Pilot360 Plus suite of advanced driver aids, which includes goodies like adaptive cruise control with traffic-jam assist, evasive-steering assist and automatic parking.

A Lincoln spokeswoman confirmed to Roadshow the Corsair Grand Touring is launching as a 2021 model as originally planned. More details will be shared closer to when it goes on sale, which should be later this spring.

Lincoln amps up Corsair crossover with plug-in hybrid drivetrain

See all photos
Now playing: Watch this: 2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring: This plug-in hybrid...
2:22