2021 Kia Sorento prices: New SUV costs more, but you get more

If the Kia Telluride is any harbinger, the 2021 Kia Sorento should be a hit with its new rugged looks. It's a handsome thing, that's for sure. But looks aren't the final decider when it comes to buying a new car; more often than not, it's the price tag. On Wednesday, Kia revealed how much the new Sorento will cost: from $30,560 after a $1,170 destination charge. Adding all-wheel drive to the vehicle increases the final price by $1,800 before other options.

You may say yikes to that starting price because it reveals a $2,400 increase from the outgoing SUV, but there's a method to the madness. Unlike today's Sorento, the new model drops the current Sorento L trim, which serves as a $26,990 base version. Instead, the Sorento LX is the new entry-level vehicle, which has the $30,560 price tag. Compared to the 2020 Sorento LX, there's really only a price increase of $1,300. And the 2021 Sorento packs way more into the car this time around, which on paper justifies the increase. We'll have to get some seat time to see if it's worth the money in the end, but the SUV looks promising -- especially the interior.

With the LX as the new "base model," Kia swapped around the other trim levels. Moving past the LX ushers buyers into a Sorento S for $33,060, and then comes the EX at $36,160. The latter is also where a new 2.5-liter, turbo-four engine comes into play with 281 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque -- big increases from the standard 2.5-liter inline-four with 191 hp and 182 lb-ft of torque.

The SX trim rounds things out at $39,160 before the range-topping SX Prestige trim enters the picture. It'll pack all the tech and premium goods starting at $41,760. We can't forget about the X-Line, either, which promises a more rugged package. It costs $43,760, but starts life as an SX Prestige to warrant the price.

This time around, though, Kia decided to mix the powertrains up with a new 1.6-liter turbo-four hybrid engine, and it's pretty affordable in the grand scheme of things. For those looking to live a greener lifestyle, it promises an estimated 620 miles on a single tank of gas while producing 227 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque starting at $34,760 for the S trim. The fancier EX trim with the hybrid powertrain costs $37,760.

The first Sorento models are currently prepping to ship out to dealers across the US, so expect to see them at dealers in the very near future.