2021 Jeep Wrangler adds more off-road goodies, 80th Anniversary Edition

Jeep

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler has a Ford Bronco-size problem to deal with in about six months. Jeep hasn't gone overboard with options and upgrades to fend off the upcoming Bronco, but the 2021 model does add quite a few new goods that should keep buyers happy when flipping through the options menu.

On Tuesday, Jeep revealed what's new for the 2021 Wrangler and its tech and off-road systems. On the tech side of things, buyers will find TrailCam. What's TrailCam? So glad you asked. The camera system provides a forward-facing look when off-roading via the 8.4-inch touchscreen, accessible through the Off-Road Pages. It will definitely be an appreciated feature if you want to double-check a crest before barreling into the unknown. An Off-Road Plus mode also joins the Wrangler Rubicon and adjusts throttle, transmission shifts and traction control when dealing with anything that's not pavement. Bonus: There are two more USB ports offered, too. Now your friends can charge their phones, not just you.

As for physical equipment, the Wrangler Sport now comes with an optional Selec-Trac two-speed transfer case with full-time four-wheel drive and a 2.72:1 low-range gear ratio. Those kicking the tires on a Rubicon model have a Rock-Trac 4x4 system available, which provides full-time 4WD and a 4:1 ratio. Powertrains stay the same with a 3.6-liter V6, 2.0-liter turbo-four, 3.6-liter V6 eTorque mild-hybrid and 3.0-liter V6 diesel all available in various trims and configurations.

If you need to spice up a 2021 Wrangler, Jeep has an 80th Anniversary Edition model for that. It's rather mild overall: Granite Crystal interior accents, optional leather, a black hardtop and 18-inch wheels in the same Granite Crystal finish. Special badges mark the occasion as well. Like the Gladiator 80th Anniversary Edition, we don't have photos just yet. In a different part of the spectrum, the Wrangler Islander dons beachy vibes with a "Jeep Tiki" graphic on the hood and an optional hardtop. We don't have photos of this one yet either, for some reason.

There are certainly plenty of ways to have a 2021 Wrangler, but it will be interesting to see how interest remains in the SUV as the Bronco approaches its spring 2021 launch. The fanfare surrounding Ford's reborn SUV has been mighty positive so far.