2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee reveal: How to watch the new SUV debut

Ladies and gents, Jeep is finally ready to give one of its bread-and-butter SUVs an overhaul. The automaker plans to livestream the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee's debut at 9 a.m. PT on Thursday, Jan. 7, and you can watch the unveiling right here.

The brand's been mighty quiet about the new Grand Cherokee, and it's been a long time coming. Believe it or not, the current model dates back to 2011, but Jeep's done a great job with various updates to help keep it fresh. That all changes with a new Grand Cherokee, which could introduce electrification to the nameplate and will come with three rows of seats in one form, called the Grand Cherokee L.

Stay patient just a little while longer before the 2021 Grand Cherokee breaks cover. We'll have all the latest on the new SUV here when the brand's ready to show us everything.