2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L configurator is up and you can build a very pricey SUV

Jeep

The 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L is nearly here. Well, hopefully, as long as parent automaker Stellantis doesn't run into semiconductor chip issues plaguing auto production currently. Anyway, Jeep launched the three-row Grand Cherokee L's configurator this week for prospective buyers to toy with, and it shows how pricey the new model can get.

While the new SUV starts under $40,000, and comes with quite a bit of standard equipment at that, the Summit trim takes you to $61,280 after a $1,695 destination charge and a couple hundred dollars worth of mandatory equipment to start. If you want any color other than white with a black roof, it will cost at least another $345. A set of 20-inch wheels are standard, but on the exterior, there's also the option to select running boards in either black or chrome for just under $1,000 more.

Moving inside, you have the choice of black, steel or a brown leather that pairs with black accents and woodgrain no matter the choice. The fancy 19-speaker audio system adds $1,500 to the price, should you choose. I did, just to see how expensive we can make this SUV. An advanced tech package adds a head-up display, a digital rearview camera display, night vision capability and more for $1,995 and some Mopar finishing accessories, such as splash guards, tack on another $425.

Finally, I grabbed the 5.7-liter Hemi V8 as a $3,295 option and opted for the 4x4 model. After just shy of $7,000 worth of options, my 2021 Grand Cherokee L Summit rings in at $67,395. I can finance this machine for the low, low price of $1,099 a month or take a 48-month lease for $754. Yowza.

Play with the configurator yourself here, and maybe prepare to drop some serious coin on the most luxurious of Grand Cherokee L trims.