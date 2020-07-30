2021 Jeep Gladiator Willys package in the works, leaked photo shows

Jeep

For those itching for a Jeep Wrangler Willys with a truck bed, your time is likely coming soon.

On Wednesday, a Jeep Gladiator forum user posted a screenshot from what's allegedly a dealer bulletin that outs a 2021 Jeep Gladiator Willys. Honestly, this isn't shocking since the Wrangler Willys already exists. Also unsurprising is that it appears the off-road SUV and the pickup will share the added features that the Wrangler Willys includes.

The bulletin mentions a standard limited-slip differential and rock rails -- two features the Wrangler Willys comes with. There's no mention of the upgraded shocks for the Gladiator, but it seems plausible Jeep will also toss them in.

Off-road gear aside, the Gladiator Willys will allegedly nab body-color fenders, black wheels wrapped with mud-terrain tires, various blacked-out exterior pieces and Willys graphics. Again, this sounds identical to the Wrangler.

The dealer bulletin also mentions two price points for the Gladiator Willys. One sounds like it starts life as a Gladiator Sport and mentions a $35,245 MSRP, while the second figure is $39,240. It's not clear what exactly will come with the more expensive model, but it will surely be loaded with more gear than the less expensive Willys.

Aside from the Willys model, a Gladiator 80th Anniversary edition will also show up at dealers for 2021. Commercially branded Jeeps didn't show up until 1945, so it sounds like Jeep will instead celebrate the Bantam Reconnaissance Car and Willys Quad, which essentially became the Willys-Overland Jeeps used during World War II.

Despite the lovely history, the 80th Anniversary edition looks like it'll simply come to life as a Gladiator Overland with extra badges.

Jeep declined to comment on the vehicles, but we'll likely see both of them show up sooner rather than later.