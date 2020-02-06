2021 Jaguar F-Type's revision doesn't send the price through the roof

Enlarge Image Jaguar

Right before the holiday season kicked off in earnest, Jaguar pulled back the veil on the 2021 F-Type, which picked up a whole host of updates inside and out. At the time, we didn't know much about the US variant of Jaguar's sole sports car, but now, at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show, Jaguar has finally dropped all the details.

The 2021 Jaguar F-Type will start at $61,600, before the mandatory $1,025 destination charge, when it goes on sale later this year. That price will earn you the base F-Type P300, which rocks a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 good for 296 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. A convertible variant is also on offer for $64,700.

If you want your four-cylinder engine with more premium trimmings, Jaguar will offer up a First Edition version of the P300. Available for just one model year, the First Edition picks up optional exterior design enhancements, including 20-inch alloy wheels, and it's available in black, grey or white. This one will set you back $73,100 for the coupe or $75,400 for the convertible. These are the only two F-Type variants available with rear-wheel drive, for the record.

Those after a little more oomph will appreciate the midlevel F-Type R-Dynamic, which ditches the I4 in favor of a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 that makes 380 hp and 339 lb-ft. All-wheel drive is standard here, as is brake-based torque vectoring and a limited-slip differential. This means price is going to go up, and in this case it's rising to $81,800 for the coupe and $84,900 for the convertible.

At the tippy-top of the 2021 F-Type Lineup is the F-Type R. The supercharged 5.0-liter V8 under the hood now makes 575 hp and 516 lb-ft, improvements of 25 and 14 (respectively) over previous F-Types. It'll hit 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds and continue on to a top speed of 186.

The majority of the F-Type's updates for the 2021 model year affect all trims. The exterior picks up new, angrier bumpers, in addition to new headlights that more closely resemble other fresh Jags. Inside, there's a new digital gauge cluster in addition to a standard 10-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Sport seats are standard, as is over-the-air software update capability.