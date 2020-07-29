Hyundai Veloster N gets a dual-clutch transmission, standard performance package for 2021

Hyundai

The Hyundai Veloster N is one of the hottest hot hatches that money can buy, thanks to its killer 275 horsepower turbo four-cylinder engine, sharp suspension and steering and a downright rude exhaust note. The thing is though, the Veloster N was never a car for everyone, but now that might be changing.

For 2021, Hyundai is giving the Veloster N an optional eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, where previously it was only available with a six-speed manual transmission. Now, obviously, purists will state that the hot hatch and the manual transmission were made to be together, like Noah and Allie, but the fact is that just not many people buy three-pedal cars these days.

This dual-clutch will likely open up the Veloster N experience to a whole new subset of buyers who either can't or don't want to drive a manual and while it remains to be seen just how good the in-house-designed wet-clutch DCT is, more people buying cool cars is a good thing, right?

According to Hyundai, it hasn't previously offered a dual-clutch variant because it didn't have one that could stand up thermally to the abuse that an N model would dish out, but it would appear as though they solved that.

The shift paddles will be mounted on the steering wheel as opposed to the column (Much to Steven Ewing's chagrin). The new gearbox also offers an overboost feature called N Grin Shift which bumps peak torque for a few seconds, as well as something called N Track Sense Shift, which changes the transmission's shift characteristics based on the driver's inputs. Curvy road? Shifts will be harder and faster, for example.

Also new for 2021 is the availability of Hyundai N's new light sport seats that have a light-up emblem built into them -- something that Roadshow's social media maven Daniel Golson is undoubtedly thrilled about. The man has never met a light-up emblem that he didn't like. Thankfully, the light sport seats have other redeeming features such a more aggressive side bolstering and a 4.4-pound per seat weight reduction.

Other good news includes a new standard eight-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system and the fact that the Performance package -- formerly a $2,100 option -- is now standard equipment. That means all Veloster N models will get 25 extra horsepower as well as an electronic limited-slip differential, 19-inch wheels with sticky Pirelli tires, variable exhaust and larger brakes, just as the hot hatch gods intended.

Safety features are also getting a boost for 2021. Features like forward collision-avoidance assist, lane following assist, lane-keep assist, driver attention warning, blind spot collision-avoidance assist and rear cross-traffic collision warning are all now standard equipment.

Hyundai says that the 2021 Veloster N will hit dealers in October, but remained cagey as to pricing, though we expect that information will become available soon.