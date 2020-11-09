2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line prices show it's ready to hunt a Honda Accord Sport

Hyundai

We've often called the Honda Accord Sport the driving enthusiast's family sedan here at Roadshow, and with good reason. It drives really well. But, enter a new challenger: the 2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line, which on Monday received competitive prices to match its performance.

For those looking for a kick in the pants in their daily driving routine, the Sonata N Line costs $33,295 after a $995 destination charge, or just just $1,330 more than a Honda Accord Sport with its 2.0-liter turbo-four engine. Consider the rivalry on like Donkey Kong. On paper, the Korean sedan has an edge with a sport-tuned suspension, stiffer chassis, a dual-clutch transmission and more power. That doesn't automatically make it a better car, but it sure does sound promising.

Speaking of more power, the Sonata N Line outguns the Accord Sport's 2.0-liter turbo-four with its own turbocharged engine that displaces 2.5 liters and makes 290 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque. The Accord Sport sits at 252 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque. The 2.5-liter engine starts life as the standard sedan's engine, but N engineers slapped a turbocharger on to get the party started. It boasts numerous improvements to enhance performance, and it should sound a lot better with active sound design to create a sporty exhaust note. A set of summer performance tires are optional to boost grip, but add $200 to the MSRP.

The $33,295 base price tag also includes lots of updates to help the sedan look the part as well. The front and rear fascias sport a more aggressive look, 19-inch wheels unique to the car sit at each corner and a rear spoiler is in place. A dual-exhaust system also hints this is not your mom's Sonata. Things take a similarly sporty turn inside with lots of N badges, while Nappa leather and suede inserts break up the car's standard materials. Red remains the color of performance here, too, and the various portions of piping and stitching contrast the gray well.

We'll know soon if the car outclasses the Accord Sport as we prepare to get behind the wheel of a Sonata N Line. So far, things look peachy, but lots of things can look good on paper.