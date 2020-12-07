2021 Hyundai Santa Fe will start at just $28,025

Hyundai

Hyundai's new Santa Fe is a real stunner and appears to be ready to punch outside of its price class. But how much is that price class, exactly? Thanks to an announcement Monday by Hyundai, now we know.

The good news is that the 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe is a supremely affordable SUV. The base model -- SE trim with front-wheel drive and a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter engine -- will only set you back $28,025, including Hyundai's $1,175 destination fee. Adding all-wheel drive bumps the price to $29,725, which is still pretty reasonable.

Things go up from there, with the 2.5-liter turbo engine making its first appearance in the front-wheel drive Limited trim for $39,775. Adding all-wheel drive will see you move up to $41,475.

The top-tier Calligraphy trim is available with either 19- or 20-inch wheels, but exclusively as turbo models with all-wheel drive. The 19-inch wheel model is $43,275, and for 20-inch wheels, you'll pay $43,475.

All trim levels for the 2021 Santa Fe come with Hyundai's eight-speed, wet-clutch DCT transmission as well as a host of infotainment, convenience and safety features as standard. These include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, forward collision avoidance, adaptive cruise and lane-keep assist.

Hyundai will have the 2021 Santa Fe in dealers sometime in the first quarter of 2021, while the Hybrid model -- with pricing as-yet-unannounced -- will come closer to the end of next year.