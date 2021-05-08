2021 Hyundai Santa Fe review, Ford Explorer Timberline and more: Roadshow's week in review

Happy Saturday, Roadshow readers, and welcome back to the week in review. This week was a quieter one on the big news front, but we still saw a new Ford Explorer and drove a lot of great cars. Scroll down below to see all the goods, or click play above for a video discussion on the week's biggest topics in the Roadshow News Recap.

Top reviews

Reviews Editor Craig Cole drove the 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe and found it punches well above its weight.

Click here to read our 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe review.

Reviews Editor Andrew Krok took the 2021 BMW M4 for a spin and concluded you should not get hung up on its ugly mug.

Click here to read our 2021 BMW M4 review.

We check in with our long-term 2021 Volvo XC60 to see how it handles family hauling.

Click here to read our 2021 Volvo XC60 long-term review update.

Top news

Top videos

Now playing: Watch this: Ford Explorer gets the off-road treatment with Timberline...

Take a closer look at the new Explorer Timberline with Reviews Editor Emme Hall.