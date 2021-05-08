GMC Hummer EV Tesla Cybertruck vs. GMC Hummer EV 2021 Genesis GV80 2021 Ford Bronco 2020 electric vehicles Best car lease deals Best car insurance

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe review, Ford Explorer Timberline and more: Roadshow's week in review

Here's a look back at the most important reviews and stories from the week ending May 8.

Happy Saturday, Roadshow readers, and welcome back to the week in review. This week was a quieter one on the big news front, but we still saw a new Ford Explorer and drove a lot of great cars. Scroll down below to see all the goods, or click play above for a video discussion on the week's biggest topics in the Roadshow News Recap.

Top reviews

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe: Luxury aspirations

Reviews Editor Craig Cole drove the 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe and found it punches well above its weight.

Click here to read our 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe review.

2021 BMW M4 is always up for a good time

Reviews Editor Andrew Krok took the 2021 BMW M4 for a spin and concluded you should not get hung up on its ugly mug.

Click here to read our 2021 BMW M4 review.

Roadshow's long-term 2021 Volvo XC60 T8 electrifies with City Weave

We check in with our long-term 2021 Volvo XC60 to see how it handles family hauling.

Click here to read our 2021 Volvo XC60 long-term review update.

2021 Porsche Taycan 4S is a stunner from Stuttgart

Top news

Ferrari 812 Competizione: We'll take two

Top videos

Take a closer look at the new Explorer Timberline with Reviews Editor Emme Hall.