2021 Hyundai Santa Fe review, Ford Explorer Timberline and more: Roadshow's week in review

Happy Saturday, Roadshow readers, and welcome back to the week in review. This week was a quieter one on the big news front, but we still saw a new Ford Explorer and drove a lot of great cars. Scroll down below to see all the goods, or click play above for a video discussion on the week's biggest topics in the Roadshow News Recap.
Top reviews
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe: Luxury aspirationsSee all photos
Reviews Editor Craig Cole drove the 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe and found it punches well above its weight.
Click here to read our 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe review.
2021 BMW M4 is always up for a good timeSee all photos
Reviews Editor Andrew Krok took the 2021 BMW M4 for a spin and concluded you should not get hung up on its ugly mug.
Click here to read our 2021 BMW M4 review.
Roadshow's long-term 2021 Volvo XC60 T8 electrifies with City WeaveSee all photos
We check in with our long-term 2021 Volvo XC60 to see how it handles family hauling.
Click here to read our 2021 Volvo XC60 long-term review update.
2021 Porsche Taycan 4S is a stunner from StuttgartSee all photos
Top news
- Ford ruggedizes the Explorer: The Timberline model debuted this week with more off-road aspirations.
- New Hyundais recalled: Brand-new cars from the brand face a fire risk recall, and may need new engines.
- Next-gen NASCAR race cars look way cooler: The latest race cars want to put the "stock" back in "stock car."
- Ferrari 812 Competizione oozes speed: The Italian marque unleashed the Competizione special edition and showed off a Competizione A targa model, too.
- Tesla bumps up prices again: The Model 3 and Model Y got another price increase this week, making the EVs more expensive than ever.
- Genesis G70 shooting brake teased: The wagon version of the G70 looks super sexy, even in camouflage.
Ferrari 812 Competizione: We'll take twoSee all photos
Top videos
Take a closer look at the new Explorer Timberline with Reviews Editor Emme Hall.