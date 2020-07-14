2021 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy aims to make Genesis more jealous

Enlarge Image Hyundai

For 2021, the Hyundai Palisade grows even more posh with a new Calligraphy trim, the Korean automaker announced Monday.

We first saw the Palisade Calligraphy break cover in Hyundai's home country of South Korea back in May. At the time, the brand was still evaluating it for the US. Clearly, product planners saw a spot for the ultra luxurious SUV in the Palisade lineup.

What makes it more luxurious? To start, the cabin gets more love with quilted leather door panels, a suede headliner and a perforated leather-wrapped steering wheel. Hyundai also tosses in some fancier cargo sill protectors. Outside, drivers and passengers meet puddle lamps and unique set of 20-inch wheels sit at each corner. The rear center high-mounted stop lamp is actually longer, too, and the taillights get a new lighting signature. Up front, the Palisade Calligraphy rocks a specific grille pattern to separate it further.

On the mechanical side of things, AWD is standard and the powertrain remains a 3.8-liter V6 paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. No other options exist currently, though South Korean buyers do get a diesel option. Don't expect that here, like, ever.

No word on prices for the Palisade Calligraphy trim, but it will almost definitely cross the $50,000 mark. Roadshow's long-term Palisade rings in at $48,240 after a $1,120 destination charge, which puts the Calligraphy in $50,000-plus territory for sure. Granted, the Limited trim packs a lot of features for the money.

Even if you're not shopping the most luxurious trims, Hyundai's done lower trims a solid and repackaged some equipment. Now, every Palisade features an HD radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Before, buyers only nabbed the features if they chose a Palisade with factory navigation. LED headlights are also now standard across the board.

When opting for the Premium package, Hyundai also tossed in a few popular options so more customers can go home with them. The package now includes the 10.25-inch touchscreen unit with navigation, Highway Drive Assist and the built-in intercom system.

The 2021 Palisade, including the fancy-shmancy Calligraphy trim, will start shipping out to dealers this month.