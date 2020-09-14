Tesla Battery Day Jeep Grand Wagoneer 2021 Ford Bronco 2021 Ford Bronco pricing 2020 electric vehicles Best car lease deals Best car insurance

2021 Honda Passport books Apple CarPlay, Android Auto as standard features

The Passport doesn't cost anymore for 2021, but Honda tossed the extra tech in. Yay!

Great news if you've got your eye on the 2021 Honda Passport: Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now standard across the midsize crossover's lineup. Better yet, the starting price holds steady at $33,710 after a $1,120 destination charge for a front-wheel drive model. It's actually a really lovely change since Passport Sport (the base model) only came equipped with a teensy-tiny 5.0-inch touchscreen that lacked both phone-mirroring technologies.

With the addition of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to the base model, every Passport now gets the 8.0-inch touchscreen unit for infotainment. Before, buyers needed to step up to the EX-L trim, which costs about $4,000 more. Of course, it adds a lot of other niceties, but for those just looking for a little more tech, it was quite an expensive upgrade.

Aside from the addition of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus the nice infotainment unit, everything else stays the same for the Passport. For those just looking to nab the cheapest Passport with AWD, you'll be looking at $35,710 price after destination. The crossovers will land at Honda dealers later this year.

