2021 Honda Odyssey gets styling tweaks and more safety tech

Honda

The minivan segment might not be as robust as it once was, with shoppers preferring the higher-riding stance of SUVs. But the venerable Honda Odyssey is still our top pick in this super-functional class, and for 2021, it's getting a number of changes to make it even better.

The 2021 Odyssey will debut at the New York Auto Show in April, Honda confirmed Monday, bringing fresh styling tweaks and some new technology to the party. Redesigned LED headlights, a slightly reworked lower fascia and a few other nips and tucks around the outside will help differentiate the 2021 Odyssey from its predecessor, though compared to the 2020 model in the gallery below, the overall design hasn't really changed. Inside, there are updated climate controls, easier-folding second-row seatbacks, some perforated leather for the top-level Elite trim and other niceties.

Like other Hondas, the 2021 Odyssey will now come standard with the Honda Sensing suite of driver-assistance features, including full-speed adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, pedestrian emergency braking and more. The 2021 Odyssey will also get a rear-seat reminder system, not unlike what we've seen on other vehicles, though on Touring and Elite trims, this tech works with the minivan's CabinWatch camera to actually show the rear-seat area on the infotainment screen. In other words, the Odyssey won't just tell you that you're about to leave one of your kids or pets inside the car, it'll show you exactly which one, too.

Mechanically, the Odyssey is the same as it ever was. There's a 280-horsepower, 3.5-liter V6 under the hood, mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. In our most recent review, we found the Odyssey enjoyable to drive and both comfy and capacious inside. These 2021 model year updates shouldn't jeopardize any of that praise.