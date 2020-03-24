2021 Honda Insight gets more active safety gear, tiny price bump

Honda

Good news, 2021 Honda Insight shoppers: The hybrid sedan's base price doesn't increase a dime over the outgoing 2020 model. For those looking at more well-equipped trims, there's also more active safety technology onboard.

Honda revealed prices and changes for the 2021 Insight on Monday and the starting price holds steady at $23,855 after $955 destination charge. The Insight's fuel economy also remains stellar with EPA-estimated ratings of 55 miles per gallon city, 49 mpg highway and 52 mpg combined. Do note, the Touring model's estimates drop to 51, 45, 48 mpg.

The base model, the LX trim, doesn't receive any changes for 2021 and doesn't nab the added active safety gear. Instead, buyers looking at the EX and Touring models will find blind spot monitors and a cross-traffic monitor now standard. The gear's in addition to the Honda Sensing suite of active safety gear, which the base model does receive.

The added features result in a $500 price bump for the EX and Touring models, which now cost $25,765 and $29,795, respectively. Those who opt for the Insight Touring also get plenty more comforts with real leather seating surfaces, an eight-way power driver's seat, dual-zone automatic climate control and more. Those looking for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability will need to shop the EX trim as it bundles an eight-inch infotainment screen with the technology. The base model misses out, but you can have any trim is a new Radiant Red exterior color.

The 2021 Insight will start arriving at dealer's starting today, though supply may be limited as Honda enacts a total North American shutdown of production operations to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. The virus, which causes COVID-19, has left multiple automakers on a production hiatus, and the Insight is built exclusively in the US.