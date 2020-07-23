2021 Genesis G80, GV80 delayed due to COVID-19

Enlarge Image Genesis

The arrival of the highly anticipated Genesis G80 sedan and GV80 SUV will be delayed, the automaker announced Thursday. The vehicles were originally expected to go on sale this summer, but the company is now expecting the cars to arrive later in the fall.

Genesis cites "COVID-19-related delays in the US" as the reason for this postponement, according to a statement. In May, Genesis CEO Mark Del Rosso told Roadshow the summer launch was "100%" on track, so we're guessing the problem has to do with the recent spike in coronavirus cases across the country. As of now, the luxury carmaker says it's received more than 14,500 reservations for the two vehicles combined.

Both the G80 and GV80 will be priced under $50,000 when they go on sale in the US, vastly undercutting the base MSRPs of their key luxury rivals. The 2021 G80 sedan starts at $48,725, while the GV80 SUV comes in at $49,925. Both prices include a $1,025 destination charge.

The GV80 impressed us with its solid on-road manners and comfortable interior when we had a chance to drive a Korean-spec model many moons ago. The G80 rides on the same platform as its bigger brother, so we expect more of the same there, too. On top of that, the two vehicles are boldly styled, with plush interiors and a robust suite of infotainment and safety tech. Here's hoping they really take off in the US -- whenever they finally get here.