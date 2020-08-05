2021 Genesis G80 fuel economy improves with new engine lineup

Enlarge Image Genesis

Although the 2021 Genesis G80 won't arrive at dealers this summer as the company originally planned, there's still a lot to learn about the luxury sedan. Like, how it drives.

We won't know that until later this fall, but we do know how the G80's fuel economy shakes out with two new engines. The EPA estimates the G80 with its new base engine, a 2.5-liter turbo-four, will return 23 miles per gallon city, 32 mpg highway and 26 mpg combined. That's with rear-wheel drive. Opt for all-wheel drive and the figures drop to 22/30/25 mpg.

For anyone driving a current G80, those figures are big improvements, but not surprising. The outgoing sedan uses a 3.8-liter V6, which returns 18/26/21 mpg. The only trade off is a little less power since the new turbo-four makes 11 horsepower less than the V6 at 300 hp. Torque climbs to 311 pound-feet, though, up 18 units of twist.

The G80's optional twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 is, obviously, not as frugal as the turbo-four, but it does return better fuel economy than the twin-turbo 3.3-liter V6 it replaces. The EPA estimates the engine paired with RWD returns 19/27/22 mpg, and with AWD, the numbers fall to 18/26/21 mpg. Across the board, it's a minor 1 mpg improvement, but there's 375 hp and 391 lb.-ft. of torque onboard, compared to 365 hp and 376 lb.-ft. in the old engine.

With confirmed solid fuel economy, at least on paper, the G80's shaping up to be quite a package, especially with its highly competitive price.