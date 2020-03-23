2021 Genesis G80 gets a digital debut date

제네시스 The All-New G80 티저 영상 [#최초공개] #제네시스 The All-new G80 2020.03.30 12:00 라이브 스트리밍 ▶ https://youtu.be/PSgOtR6m0lQ Genesis Worldwide #TheAllnewG80 #GenesisG80 #제네시스디올뉴G80 #제네시스G80 Posted by 현대자동차그룹 : Hyundai on Friday, March 20, 2020

Genesis has set a date -- a date to reveal its redesigned G80 sedan, and we're excited because the general consensus around these parts is the midsize sedan looks pretty stellar.

The luxury brand's parent automaker, Hyundai Motor, revealed the debut date via its official Facebook page and posted a short teaser video. The news also follows the first photos of the car, which we received earlier this month. Genesis had to do a quick pivot after the brand scrapped an in-person debut for the 2020 Geneva Motor Show. Fears over the coronavirus led organizers to cancel the major European auto show. In hindsight, as COVID-19 spreads around thew world, it was a good call.

We see major links between the G80 and the the firm's first SUV, the GV80, especially in the two-line running lights and big, Superman-like grille. The same two-line lights create the taillights, too, in another similarity to the GV80.

The interior embraces minimalism and again strikes a chord similar to the GV80. In fact, the center console looks almost identical to the luxury SUV. There's also a massive 14.5-inch infotainment screen shown in a teaser image previewing the interior.

The finer details will come in due time, fans, and the livestream will take place at 11 p.m. ET. We're only a week away from the debut and we'll bring you all the latest goods on the G80 as we learn them.