2021 Genesis G80, coronavirus effects and more: Roadshow's week in review

Economic impacts from the global coronavirus pandemic have dominated our headlines this week as companies report decreased sales and gas prices plummet. But despite this COVID-19-focused news cycle, the Roadshow crew still has a lot of other things to talk about. This week we saw a new sedan from Genesis, tested the gorgeous Polestar 1 and a whole lot more.

Here's a recap of our most important stories from March 29 to April 4.

Top reviews

2020 Cadillac XT6

The 2020 Cadillac XT6 isn't the best choice in its class, but that doesn't mean it isn't good. Reviews Editor Antuan Goodwin likes the SUV's stying and finds the CUE tech to be a robust infotainment suite. It's just a shame the rest of this SUV isn't better.

2020 Polestar 1

As Managing Editor Steven Ewing puts it, the gorgeous Polestar 1 is like a concept car come to life. But the Polestar, while unique, might not the best choice for the money when it comes to performance, luxury or interior tech. And besides, there's that lovely new Polestar 2 on the horizon...

2020 Chrysler Pacifica

The Chrysler Pacifica is one of the best minivans on the market today, thanks to its innovative design and elegant styling. The Pacifica's ability to easily convert from a family hauler to a cargo king outshines its less than desirable characteristics.

Top news

Top videos

2020 Toyota 86 Hakone Edition

2020 Toyota 86 Hakone Edition

The Hakone Edition is the only way you can get the Toyota 86 with deep-green metallic paint and bronze-painted wheels. The 86 is as balanced as ever, but Reviews Editor Antuan Goodwin would still prefer some more oomph from this coupe. Find out more in the video above.

We answer your questions about the 2020 Land Rover Defender

We answer your questions about the 2020 Land Rover Defender

The new Land Rover Defender is here and we've received loads of questions about this SUV. Carfection answers some of your questions on capability and livability -- both in terms of being a daily driver and the off chance you may be fleeing from an angry rhino or flipping your new rig in a spy movie -- in the video above.

We drive the refreshed Audi RS4

We drive the refreshed Audi RS4

Our Carfection team welcomes the updated looks and better efficiency of the 2020 Audi RS4. It's more aggressive than ever and this one happens to be just as green. Check out the video above to hear our take on the new Avant.