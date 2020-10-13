New 2021 Ford Transit packages make it easier to build RVs, deliver parcels

Enlarge Image Ford

Not all vehicle upgrades come by way of fancy new technology. Sometimes, all it takes is a minute adjustment in addition to rearranging how certain options are packaged. That's the case with the 2021 Ford Transit van.

Ford on Tuesday unveiled several new options packages for its 2021 Transit van, which is available in multiple variants, including a crew van, a cargo van and a chassis cab. Three of the packages are aimed at buyers looking to head off the beaten path (who can blame anyone for that in 2020?) and two others are meant for those looking to turn vans into work vehicles. These packages don't do anything crazy, but they bundle together specific features meant to better appeal to their targets.

The Transit Motorhome Prep Package, available on the chassis cab, bundles adaptive cruise control and a more economical version of Ford's 3.5-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 for additional fuel thrift while hauling around, you know, an entire motorhome. The RV Prep Package includes adaptive cruise control, a side-sensing system, heavy-duty towing capability, fog lights and swiveling front seats, in addition to an eight-speaker sound system. That one's available on the Transit's cargo van variant.

Enlarge Image Ford

The Adventure Prep Package is targeted at people who want to life their best camper-van life. Offered on both the cargo and crew versions, this options package includes a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6, all-wheel drive, a 3.73:1 limited slip rear differential, a heavier-duty front axle and privacy glass, as well as parking sensors, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring and an 8-inch touchscreen running Ford's Sync 3 infotainment system.

For the workers among us, the Parcel Delivery Package will add 50/50 hinged rear doors, full interior lighting and a removal of the armrests from both seats for easier access to the back. Further improving interior movement is a new electronic parking brake that frees up floor space, in addition making the overhead shelf optional for easier standing. The Livery Package on the passenger van adds 10-way power seats, leather for every row, a power sliding side door, high-intensity headlights and privacy glass.

The 2021 Ford Transit starts production this fall in Kansas City, Missouri, and should be heading to customers and dealers shortly thereafter.