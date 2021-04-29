GMC Hummer EV Tesla Cybertruck vs. GMC Hummer EV 2021 Genesis GV80 2021 Ford Bronco 2020 electric vehicles Best car lease deals Best car insurance

2021 Ford Raptor will start at over $65,000

That's an almost 20% increase over last year's model, for those of you playing at home.

2021 Ford F-150 Raptor jumping

Ford's desert-brawling Raptor is getting a hefty price increase for 2021.

Ford showed us its new Raptor and Raptor R pickups back in February, and while both were super rad, the Blue Oval left us in the dark on a few of the essential details. The biggest of these was pricing. Now, though, according to a report Thursday by Motor1 and confirmed by Ford, we know how much the Raptor will cost.

Unsurprisingly, it's not going to be cheap, but it's also not the most expensive F-150 you can get either, so that's a win. The 2021 Ford Raptor will start at $65,840, including Ford's $1,695 destination and delivery fee. The slightly less radical Tremor (aka a more off-road-focused FX4) model starts at $51,200.

Now, to the eagle-eyed (see what we did there? Raptor? Eagle??) Ford fans among you, you'll doubtless notice that the base price of the Raptor has gone up by almost 20%. Of course, that's a gigantic price jump, but Ford says that the 2021 Raptor will be faster, tougher and more capable off-road than the outgoing model, though we're still waiting on specifics as far as performance goes.

What we do know about the F-150 Raptor, though, is that the new Raptor will have optional 37-inch tires, an optional Pro Power onboard generator, Fox Racing Live Valve shocks and even Trail 1-Pedal Drive. In short, it should be radical, and we're excited to drive it when it comes out later this year.

