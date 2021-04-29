2021 Ford Raptor will start at over $65,000

Ford

Ford showed us its new Raptor and Raptor R pickups back in February, and while both were super rad, the Blue Oval left us in the dark on a few of the essential details. The biggest of these was pricing. Now, though, according to a report Thursday by Motor1 and confirmed by Ford, we know how much the Raptor will cost.

Unsurprisingly, it's not going to be cheap, but it's also not the most expensive F-150 you can get either, so that's a win. The 2021 Ford Raptor will start at $65,840, including Ford's $1,695 destination and delivery fee. The slightly less radical Tremor (aka a more off-road-focused FX4) model starts at $51,200.

Now, to the eagle-eyed (see what we did there? Raptor? Eagle??) Ford fans among you, you'll doubtless notice that the base price of the Raptor has gone up by almost 20%. Of course, that's a gigantic price jump, but Ford says that the 2021 Raptor will be faster, tougher and more capable off-road than the outgoing model, though we're still waiting on specifics as far as performance goes.

What we do know about the F-150 Raptor, though, is that the new Raptor will have optional 37-inch tires, an optional Pro Power onboard generator, Fox Racing Live Valve shocks and even Trail 1-Pedal Drive. In short, it should be radical, and we're excited to drive it when it comes out later this year.