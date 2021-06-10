2021 Ford Raptor doesn't get a power bump to go with its price increase

Nick Miotke/Josh Krzywonos/Roadshow

We've known most of the 2021 Ford Raptor's particulars for a while now, but the two things that Ford was weirdly keeping quiet about were the vehicle's horsepower and torque numbers. People started to speculate on what that silence could mean, and now, according to Ford's configurator for the Raptor as of Thursday, we know it's just the same as it was in 2020 -- 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque.

Of course, that might be disappointing to some, especially given the Raptor's price increase for 2021. Still, Ford did put some effort into improving the Raptor for its intended purpose (aka driving at maniac speeds in the desert) by giving it larger 37-inch off-road tires and a new five-link rear suspension.

Those desperate for a Raptor with more power and an in-tact warranty (aka no aftermarket tuning) will likely have to wait for the Ram TRX-fighting 700-plus hp Raptor R, which the word 'round the schoolyard says will use a modified version of the Shelby GT500's supercharged 5.2-liter V8.

As far as the Raptor configurator goes, there aren't a lot of surprises here, beyond the fact that it's pretty easy to get your Raptor's price tag to top $80,000, and friends, that's TRX territory. Still, if that doesn't put you off, order books for the 2021 Ford Raptor open on Friday.