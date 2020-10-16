2021 Ford Mustang picks up standard safety systems, report says

Enlarge Image Ford

As cars creep closer to being replaced by a new generation, automakers usually trickle out some small updates here and there to keep things fresh -- and to keep buyers interested in the current model. With a new Mustang a couple years down the road, the latest update to Ford's venerable pony car focuses on something not usually associated with these vehicles: Safety.

The major update for the forthcoming 2021 Ford Mustang is the addition of standard safety features, Ford Authority reports. A spokesperson for Ford did not immediately return a request for comment.

According to Ford Authority's report, all 2021 Mustang trim levels will receive Ford's Co-Pilot360 safety suite as standard equipment, where previously it was offered as an option. This package includes automatic high beams, blind-spot monitoring, lane-departure warning, lane-keeping assist, automatic emergency braking and rain-sensing wipers. Several of these features are currently bundled as part of the Safe and Smart Package, which costs $1,000 on both the EcoBoost and GT variants of Mustang.

This wouldn't be the sole change to the Mustang lineup for the 2021 model year. The Mach 1 arrives to bring more track-readiness to the mix, while Ford is simultaneously trimming the Bullitt, Shelby GT350 and Performance Package 2 variants from its ranks.

Those of you holding out for the next-generation Mustang will have to wait just a bit longer. According to an Automotive News report from earlier this summer, Ford will begin production of the S650-generation Mustang in 2022, which means we could start seeing teaser campaigns as early as 2021, and this new model should last for approximately eight years. Ford, however, has not confirmed the veracity of this report, as it regularly declines to discuss future products.