2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 is almost $9,000 cheaper than GT350

The Ford Mustang Mach 1, which is meant as a sort of bridge between the soon-to-depart Bullitt and the GT350 models, is now available to order. And as it turns out, just as the Mach 1 splits the difference (for the most part) between those two models, so does its price.

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 will cost $52,915 including destination when it goes on sale early next year. Ford decided to release the price and open up its order books today, because it marks the 73rd anniversary of the day Chuck Yeager first exceeded Mach 1, surpassing the speed of sound. Like the cars it replaces, the Mach 1 will only be available in a limited production run, but Ford has not yet said exactly how many will be built.

As far as its price is concerned, it's a pretty good middle ground, asking about $4,000 more than the Bullitt ($48,900 including destination) and about $9,000 less than the Shelby GT350 ($61,635).

While the Mach 1 may not pack the screamin' flat-plane-crank V8 from the Shelby, it's being touted as the most track-capable 5.0-liter Mustang ever. Its V8 puts out 480 horsepower, or 20 more than the GT's Coyote engine can muster, while torque remains the same at 420 pound-feet. A six-speed manual with rev-matching downshifts is standard, but a 10-speed automatic is on offer for those who'd prefer to give their left leg a break.

There's more to it than just a smidge of extra power. The steering shaft has been stiffened, and the power steering has been recalibrated for some additional feel. That stiffening extends to the sway bars, springs and bushings, too. An optional Handling Package makes things even livelier with a front splitter and other aerodynamic upgrades that combine to provide 150% more downforce than what you'd get from a Mustang GT Performance Pack 1.