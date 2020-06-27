2021 Ford F-150 Lordstown Endurance 2021 Ford Bronco COVID-19 and automakers iRacing PC 2020 electric vehicles Best car lease deals Best car insurance

2021 Ford F-150 debuts, Tesla loses in J.D. Power survey and more: Roadshow's week in review

Here's a look at our most important stories for the week ending June 27.

2021 Ford F-150Enlarge Image

It's truck-tastic!

 Ford

What a week, Roadshow readers. From truck news to Tesla news to reviews of cool cars, it's been a busy seven days. And now that the weekend's here, it's time to look back at what you might've missed.

Here are our big hits from June 21-27.

Top reviews

The 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 is the definition of a driver's car

See all photos

The GT4 is Porsche's range-topping 718 Cayman, and it's so incredibly good that we think it ought to be the benchmark for the German automaker's future sports cars. Seriously. It's perfect.

Click here to read our 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 review.

2020 Acura NSX is smooth for a supercar

See all photos

Acura's hybrid NSX doesn't always earn the adoration it deserves, especially since it's one of the few supercars that can truly handle daily driving duties -- if that matters.

Click here to read our 2020 Acura NSX review.

2020 Lexus GX 460: Refreshingly old-school

See all photos

The GX 460 is Lexus' oldest product, but it's got a lot of charm. With serious off-road chops and a really nice interior, you might want to think twice about this archaic SUV, assuming you can get past its giant grille, anyway.

Click here to read our 2020 Lexus GX 460 review.

2021 Ford F-150 packs lots of new tech, hybrid smarts

See all photos

Top news

2021 VW Arteon adds to its appeal

See all photos

Top videos

Now playing: Watch this: 2021 Ford F-150 is a closet revolutionary
6:42

Check out the 2021 Ford F-150

We take a deep dive into everything you need to know about the brand-new 2021 Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Now playing: Watch this: The best and worst YouTube comments left for Craig Cole
10:24

Craig Cole's YouTube comments

Reviews editor Craig Cole sure gets some interesting comments on his videos. Here, he takes a look at some of the good ones -- and even more of the not-so-good ones.

Now playing: Watch this: Tesla Model 3 vs. Nissan Leaf: EVs do battle
7:26

Tesla Model 3 vs. Nissan Leaf

We take a closer look at the specs of these two important electric vehicles.