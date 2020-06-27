2021 Ford F-150 debuts, Tesla loses in J.D. Power survey and more: Roadshow's week in review

Enlarge Image Ford

What a week, Roadshow readers. From truck news to Tesla news to reviews of cool cars, it's been a busy seven days. And now that the weekend's here, it's time to look back at what you might've missed.

Here are our big hits from June 21-27.

Top reviews

The GT4 is Porsche's range-topping 718 Cayman, and it's so incredibly good that we think it ought to be the benchmark for the German automaker's future sports cars. Seriously. It's perfect.

Acura's hybrid NSX doesn't always earn the adoration it deserves, especially since it's one of the few supercars that can truly handle daily driving duties -- if that matters.

The GX 460 is Lexus' oldest product, but it's got a lot of charm. With serious off-road chops and a really nice interior, you might want to think twice about this archaic SUV, assuming you can get past its giant grille, anyway.

Top videos

Check out the 2021 Ford F-150

We take a deep dive into everything you need to know about the brand-new 2021 Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Craig Cole's YouTube comments

Reviews editor Craig Cole sure gets some interesting comments on his videos. Here, he takes a look at some of the good ones -- and even more of the not-so-good ones.

Tesla Model 3 vs. Nissan Leaf

We take a closer look at the specs of these two important electric vehicles.