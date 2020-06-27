2021 Ford F-150 debuts, Tesla loses in J.D. Power survey and more: Roadshow's week in review

What a week, Roadshow readers. From truck news to Tesla news to reviews of cool cars, it's been a busy seven days. And now that the weekend's here, it's time to look back at what you might've missed.
Here are our big hits from June 21-27.
Top reviews
The 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 is the definition of a driver's carSee all photos
The GT4 is Porsche's range-topping 718 Cayman, and it's so incredibly good that we think it ought to be the benchmark for the German automaker's future sports cars. Seriously. It's perfect.
2020 Acura NSX is smooth for a supercarSee all photos
Acura's hybrid NSX doesn't always earn the adoration it deserves, especially since it's one of the few supercars that can truly handle daily driving duties -- if that matters.
2020 Lexus GX 460: Refreshingly old-schoolSee all photos
The GX 460 is Lexus' oldest product, but it's got a lot of charm. With serious off-road chops and a really nice interior, you might want to think twice about this archaic SUV, assuming you can get past its giant grille, anyway.
2021 Ford F-150 packs lots of new tech, hybrid smartsSee all photos
Top news
- The 2021 F-150 is here: Ford's next-generation full-size pickup hits the scene with some impressive new features.
- More 2021 F-150 news: Check out the F-150's most impressive details and see how it stacks up against the competition.
- Tesla finishes last: The electric carmaker ranks dead last in the all-important J.D. Power Initial Quality Survey.
- 2021 Volkswagen Arteon revealed: This shapely sedan receives a few welcome updates.
- RIP Yaris: Toyota kills its smallest offering in the US.
- The Mazda3 is getting a turbo: We'll see the new performance model on July 8.
2021 VW Arteon adds to its appealSee all photos
Top videos
Check out the 2021 Ford F-150
We take a deep dive into everything you need to know about the brand-new 2021 Ford F-150 pickup truck.
Craig Cole's YouTube comments
Reviews editor Craig Cole sure gets some interesting comments on his videos. Here, he takes a look at some of the good ones -- and even more of the not-so-good ones.
Tesla Model 3 vs. Nissan Leaf
We take a closer look at the specs of these two important electric vehicles.
