Ford F-150 Hybrid tested, new Honda Civic unveiled and more: Roadshow's week in review

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Fun fact: The 2020 Los Angeles Auto Show was supposed to take place this week -- you know, before the world caught on fire. That's why so many big debuts hit the news cycle over the past seven days, complemented by some high-profile first drive reviews. Here's a look at all the hotness.

Top reviews

The 2021 Ford F-150 might not look all that new, but holy smokes is there a lot to talk about. For starters, there's the new PowerBoost hybrid powertrain, which not only makes Ford's best-selling pickup more powerful and more efficient, but it provides enough supplemental energy to power a small construction site. Seriously.

Click here to read our 2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid first drive review.

We got to drive a whole bunch of new Hyundais recently, arguably the most important of which is the 2021 Elantra. This compact sedan has style and tech in spades, and it's nicely positioned to battle the Civics and Corollas of the world. In addition to the standard version pictured here, we also tested the hotter N Line variant, as well as the 54-mpg Elantra Hybrid. We even got to sample a prototype of the upcoming Elantra N.

Click here to read our 2021 Hyundai Elantra first drive review.

Want some more Hyundai hotness? Check out the 2021 Sonata N Line. Building on the already-great Sonata sedan, the N Line adds turbocharged power, revised suspension geometry and a bit more luxury inside, making this Hyundai a compelling alternative to entry-level luxury-sport sedans. It's even good enough to give Acura and BMW a run for their money.

Click here to read our 2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line first drive review.

Top news

Top videos

Now playing: Watch this: 2022 Subaru BRZ: If it ain't broke, don't fix it

Here's a closer look at the finer points of Subaru's new BRZ coupe.

Now playing: Watch this: 2021 Lincoln Nautilus: Big changes, familiar wrapper

Reviews Editor Craig Cole shows off the new Lincoln Nautilus. Its face might be familiar, but inside, there's a ton of new tech.

Now playing: Watch this: 2021 Ford F-150 first drive: Hybrid brawn and a generator...

Come along as Executive Editor Chris Paukert tests the brand-new Ford F-150 Hybrid.