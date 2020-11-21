Ford F-150 Hybrid tested, new Honda Civic unveiled and more: Roadshow's week in review

Fun fact: The 2020 Los Angeles Auto Show was supposed to take place this week -- you know, before the world caught on fire. That's why so many big debuts hit the news cycle over the past seven days, complemented by some high-profile first drive reviews. Here's a look at all the hotness.
2021 Ford F-150 King Ranch PowerBoost matches hybrid smarts with Western flairSee all photos
The 2021 Ford F-150 might not look all that new, but holy smokes is there a lot to talk about. For starters, there's the new PowerBoost hybrid powertrain, which not only makes Ford's best-selling pickup more powerful and more efficient, but it provides enough supplemental energy to power a small construction site. Seriously.
Click here to read our 2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid first drive review.
2021 Hyundai Elantra has style and tech in spadesSee all photos
We got to drive a whole bunch of new Hyundais recently, arguably the most important of which is the 2021 Elantra. This compact sedan has style and tech in spades, and it's nicely positioned to battle the Civics and Corollas of the world. In addition to the standard version pictured here, we also tested the hotter N Line variant, as well as the 54-mpg Elantra Hybrid. We even got to sample a prototype of the upcoming Elantra N.
Click here to read our 2021 Hyundai Elantra first drive review.
2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line is a sharp-lookin', sharp-drivin' sedanSee all photos
Want some more Hyundai hotness? Check out the 2021 Sonata N Line. Building on the already-great Sonata sedan, the N Line adds turbocharged power, revised suspension geometry and a bit more luxury inside, making this Hyundai a compelling alternative to entry-level luxury-sport sedans. It's even good enough to give Acura and BMW a run for their money.
Click here to read our 2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line first drive review.
2022 Honda Civic sedan prototype looks more premiumSee all photos
- 2022 Honda Civic: It might technically be a prototype right now, but this is really just a thinly veiled look at the next-generation Honda Civic, due out in 2021.
- 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class: What's fancier than a Mercedes-Benz S-Class? A Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. This stretched-out sedan even has luxury and tech features you won't find in a Bentley or Rolls-Royce.
- 2022 Subaru BRZ: Subaru's lightweight sports coupe is back, and the best thing about it is that it doesn't stray from the original formula.
- 2022 Infiniti QX55: Here's another entry for the growing crossover-coupe class. The new Infiniti QX55 is based on the QX50 but tries to invoke the spirit of the old FX.
- 2021 Lincoln Nautilus: Lincoln's updated midsize SUV might not look that different on the outside, but as ever, it's what's inside that counts.
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392: That's right, a V8-powered Wrangler is finally here.
2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class raises the bar for luxury sedansSee all photos
Here's a closer look at the finer points of Subaru's new BRZ coupe.
Reviews Editor Craig Cole shows off the new Lincoln Nautilus. Its face might be familiar, but inside, there's a ton of new tech.
Come along as Executive Editor Chris Paukert tests the brand-new Ford F-150 Hybrid.
