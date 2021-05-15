2021 Ford F-150 driven, 2022 VW Tiguan revealed and more: Roadshow's week in review

Enlarge Image Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Welcome one and all to the Roadshow week in review. Here, I'll guide you through the biggest and best from the week that was, and as always, there's lots of good stuff down below. Scroll on to read all about it.

Top reviews

Reviews Editor Emme Hall had a go in the 2021 Ford F-150 for an in-depth review. Her conclusion? The Blue Oval just set the bar higher.

Click here to read our 2021 Ford F-150 review.

Editor-in-Chief Tim Stevens took the 2021 Volkswagen ID 4 for a spin to see if it nails an EV sweet spot.

Click here to read our 2021 VW ID 4 review.

Managing Editor Steve Ewing swept through the canyons in a 2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition. The extra goods make for an all-around better Type R, friends.

Click here to read our 2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition review.

Top news

Top videos

Now playing: Watch this: Here's what happened in the auto industry in Biden's...

President Biden continues to chart an electrified auto industry in America. Here's what's happened so far.

Now playing: Watch this: Will you recognize the gas station of the future?

Cooley's back for a discussion about what becomes of gas stations as drivers begin flipping to EVs instead.