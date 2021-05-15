2021 Ford F-150 driven, 2022 VW Tiguan revealed and more: Roadshow's week in review

Welcome one and all to the Roadshow week in review. Here, I'll guide you through the biggest and best from the week that was, and as always, there's lots of good stuff down below. Scroll on to read all about it.
Top reviews
2021 Ford F-150 works hard, plays hardSee all photos
Reviews Editor Emme Hall had a go in the 2021 Ford F-150 for an in-depth review. Her conclusion? The Blue Oval just set the bar higher.
Click here to read our 2021 Ford F-150 review.
2021 VW ID 4 in the wildSee all photos
Editor-in-Chief Tim Stevens took the 2021 Volkswagen ID 4 for a spin to see if it nails an EV sweet spot.
Click here to read our 2021 VW ID 4 review.
2021 Limited Edition sharpens the awesome Honda Civic Type RSee all photos
Managing Editor Steve Ewing swept through the canyons in a 2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition. The extra goods make for an all-around better Type R, friends.
Click here to read our 2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition review.
Top news
- A wild 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan appears: We saw the car awhile ago, but VW gave us our first look at the car for the US this week.
- An electric Ford Bronco?: Ford's CEO hinted there's no reason to doubt the automaker's isn't thinking about it.
- Genesis G70 Shooting Brake bows: It's gorgeous and not coming to America. Boo.
- What's the future of the humble gas station?: Come along for the ride as we hash out some scenarios.
- 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV range rating revealed: The larger Bolt sibling won't go as far on a charge as the Bolt EV.
- Tesla and Bitcoin split up: CEO Elon Musk said Bitcoin is out at the automaker and no longer accepts it as payment.
Genesis G70 Shooting Brake looks pretty darn gorgeousSee all photos
Top videos
President Biden continues to chart an electrified auto industry in America. Here's what's happened so far.
Cooley's back for a discussion about what becomes of gas stations as drivers begin flipping to EVs instead.