Apple virtual car key 2021 Ford Bronco COVID-19 and automakers iRacing PC 2020 electric vehicles Best car lease deals Best car insurance

2021 Ford F-150 reveal: Watch the debut live

Ford's most important vehicle is in for some changes and you can watch the whole event right here.

Roadshow readers and truck fans alike: Today marks the 2021 Ford F-150's reveal day. We're likely in for some big changes to the pickup truck as leaks, spy photos and rumors swirled in the past year, but Ford will put everything to rest today with the official debut.

There are lots of ways to watch the pickup's reveal. We've included the trusty YouTube livestream above, but you can catch the debut on Facebook and Twitter, should either be more your style.

As for what to expect, it's clear from leaked photos the F-150's cockpit is in for a big overhaul, likely with a focus on premium feel for the most luxurious trucks. A big touchscreen will make its way to the center stack and the gauge cluster for some trims will be all digital, spy shots previously showed.

The exterior likely won't be revolutionary, but a single teaser shot shows some bracket-style LED lights to create a crisp look. Under the skin, we'll see some changes too because the truck will likely include a hybrid powertrain for the first time. Past information suggests Ford will electrify the 3.5-liter V6 to create a more efficient workhorse.

Ford will lift the veil on the 2021 F-150 at 8:00 p.m. ET so stay tuned.

Check out the 2021 Ford F-150's gigantic touchscreen

See all photos
Now playing: Watch this: 5 things you need to know about the 2019 Ford F-150
2:47