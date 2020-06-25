2021 Ford F-150 reveal: Watch the debut live

Roadshow readers and truck fans alike: Today marks the 2021 Ford F-150's reveal day. We're likely in for some big changes to the pickup truck as leaks, spy photos and rumors swirled in the past year, but Ford will put everything to rest today with the official debut.

There are lots of ways to watch the pickup's reveal. We've included the trusty YouTube livestream above, but you can catch the debut on Facebook and Twitter, should either be more your style.

As for what to expect, it's clear from leaked photos the F-150's cockpit is in for a big overhaul, likely with a focus on premium feel for the most luxurious trucks. A big touchscreen will make its way to the center stack and the gauge cluster for some trims will be all digital, spy shots previously showed.

The exterior likely won't be revolutionary, but a single teaser shot shows some bracket-style LED lights to create a crisp look. Under the skin, we'll see some changes too because the truck will likely include a hybrid powertrain for the first time. Past information suggests Ford will electrify the 3.5-liter V6 to create a more efficient workhorse.

Ford will lift the veil on the 2021 F-150 at 8:00 p.m. ET so stay tuned.