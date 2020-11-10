2021 Ford F-150 offer lets buyers purchase today, pay next year

Enlarge Image Ford

The first 2021 Ford F-150 pickups will soon roll off the assembly line and board car carriers to dealers across the US, but if you move quickly enough, you'll be able to score a pretty generous deal on a brand-new truck. According to an incentives bulletin that CarsDirect first reported Friday, buyers can pick up a 2021 F-150 today and not make a payment until next year.

That kind of deferred payment scheme came back to life this spring as automakers pushed to get buyers into new vehicles amid the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns. The fact that Ford is rolling that benefit out to its new pickup truck is pretty remarkable. But it's not a terribly long deferment, mind you.

Instead, buyers who go home with one of the new trucks won't have to make their first payment until 2021. So if you bought a 2021 F-150 this month, you'd get to put off making a car payment for perhaps two months. In the end, you'll still pay for the full pickup and more with interest added.

Ford will also offer the latest truck with rates as low as 2.9% APR on a 36-month auto loan. The average buyer will likely be looking at 48- to 60-month terms, which come with financing rates of 3.9% and 4.9%.

Overall, the offers aren't terrific unless you love the idea of deferring car payments a couple of months. It's a nice reprieve in the moment, but if you want to score a truly good deal on an F-150, the outgoing 2020 models will be the place to be. CarsDirect notes that some dealers in California will send buyers home with 0% financing for 60 months on one of the remaining 2020 F-150s. Now that's a good deal.