2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid police truck will report for duty

Enlarge Image Ford

Ford F-150 police vehicles do indeed exist already, but with the 2021 Ford F-150, the automaker will give fleet buyers an option for hybrid power.

Cars Direct first reported Wednesday on dealer order guides for the new F-150 and highlighted some of the more peculiar options on the roster. However, one interesting piece was the available "Special Service Vehicle" option. For $50, Ford will delete the center seat, install a vinyl bench seat in the rear, and add a 240-amp alternator. And while it's available with the 5.0-liter 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6, the new 3.5L PowerBoost Hybrid V6 is also on the menu (priced accordingly). The twin-turbo V6 pairs with a single electric motor and a battery pack to boost efficiency and add power.

Thus, it's totally conceivable for F-150 Hybrid police trucks, though this package isn't restricted to law enforcement use.

This upcoming package comes hot on the heels of national conversations surrounding police reform in the wake of George Floyd's killing this past May. In fact, earlier this month, Ford workers called on the company to stop building police cars. CEO Jim Hackett dismissed the idea, but said the company's close ties with law enforcement "present Ford with an even greater opportunity to not only innovate new solutions but also leverage our unique position to support the dialogue and reform needed to create safer communities for all."

We'll see the standard 2021 F-150 land at dealerships later this year.