2021 Ford F-150 is Hennessey's latest project and it promises 805 HP

HPE

Hennessey Performance Engineering's list of projects continues to grow, and hot on the heels of its promised V8-powered Ford Bronco is the Venom. It's a jacked 2021 Ford F-150 with its eyes on the Ram TRX, and that aims to produce 805 horsepower and 727 pound-feet of torque. Basically, it's what HPE does best.

Based on a 2021 F-150 Platinum SuperCrew with the factory 5.0-liter V8, HPE said it plans to squeeze most of the extra ponies from the addition of a 3.0-liter supercharger running 8 psi of boost pressure. Upgraded fuel injectors and a new fuel pump prepare the truck to run E85, which is what drivers will need to run for the truck to produce the 800-plus hp. Providing the soundtrack to the boosted V8 is a stainless steel exhaust system, which should sound gnarly. And when it's time to show off the Venom's straight-line speed, HPE promises a 0-to-60 mph time of 3.6 seconds. Brembo will provide the stopping power with six-piston calipers on top of 15-inch cross-drilled rotors.

Like most HPE-tuned vehicles, Hennessey imagines a slightly redone design with a specific bumper for this beast, which seems to provide greater ground clearance along with an upgraded off-road suspension and six-inch lift kit. New LED lights and a special grille make it clear this is not a standard F-150.

Just 100 of these big rigs will come to life next year, and HPE is asking $149,500 before a delivery charge. If there's any solace in the price, it does include a brand new, donor 2021 F-150.