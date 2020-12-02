Hennessey Performance Engineering's list of projects continues to grow, and hot on the heels of its promised V8-powered Ford Bronco is the Venom. It's a jacked 2021 Ford F-150 with its eyes on the Ram TRX, and that aims to produce 805 horsepower and 727 pound-feet of torque. Basically, it's what HPE does best.
Based on a 2021 F-150 Platinum SuperCrew with the factory 5.0-liter V8, HPE said it plans to squeeze most of the extra ponies from the addition of a 3.0-liter supercharger running 8 psi of boost pressure. Upgraded fuel injectors and a new fuel pump prepare the truck to run E85, which is what drivers will need to run for the truck to produce the 800-plus hp. Providing the soundtrack to the boosted V8 is a stainless steel exhaust system, which should sound gnarly. And when it's time to show off the Venom's straight-line speed, HPE promises a 0-to-60 mph time of 3.6 seconds. Brembo will provide the stopping power with six-piston calipers on top of 15-inch cross-drilled rotors.
Like most HPE-tuned vehicles, Hennessey imagines a slightly redone design with a specific bumper for this beast, which seems to provide greater ground clearance along with an upgraded off-road suspension and six-inch lift kit. New LED lights and a special grille make it clear this is not a standard F-150.
Just 100 of these big rigs will come to life next year, and HPE is asking $149,500 before a delivery charge. If there's any solace in the price, it does include a brand new, donor 2021 F-150.
Discuss: 2021 Ford F-150 is Hennessey's latest project and it promises 805 HP
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.