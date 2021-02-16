2021 Ford Expedition gets a $3,000 price cut if you can live without a third row of seats

Ford

Great news for car shoppers in need of a hulking body-on-frame SUV. Newly added to Ford's consumer website is what you see here: the 2021 Expedition XL STX. The latest addition effectively replaces the XLT trim as the SUV's base model, and it comes with a $2,815 price cut compared to the XLT.

Here's the catch, though. Opting for the Expedition XL STX deletes the third row of seats in the rear. If you're not looking to transport tons of people, that's probably not a bad thing. Plus, it makes cargo carrying much easier. If you need three rows of seats, the XLT is still your go-to trim. But, out the door, this new cheapest model costs $51,690 after a $1,695 destination charge. If you need a 4x4 model, be prepared to drop another $3,050, too.

Power still comes from a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 engine and a 10-speed automatic transmission sends power to the rear or all four wheels as needed. A couple of unique features to the cheapest Expedition of the bunch are the gloss black finishes on the grille and mirror caps, if you need a little something to spice the SUV up. Ford also finishes the 18-inch wheels in a metallic gray color as well. It actually all looks pretty good in a couple of the colors offered, though silver and gray seem to wash the SUV out a bit too much.

It's important to keep in mind not all car buyers need every bell and whistle, and that's what the XL STX likely aims to accomplish. Aside from the lack of third-row seats, it also ditches Ford's suite of active safety gear, Co-Pilot 360 and there's no auto-dimming rearview mirror. Satellite radio fans are also out of luck because this model doesn't include the capability. Otherwise, this is an Expedition XLT you'll pay a few thousand dollars more for.

Ford's move to introduce the slightly cheaper Expedition comes just as rival General Motors is busy stocking its Chevrolet and GMC dealers chock full of 2021 Tahoe and Yukon SUVs. Crucially, the Tahoe is actually less expensive at $50,295.