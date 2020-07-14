2021 Ford Bronco Sport: Prices start at $28,155

Enlarge Image Ford

Not only do we (finally) have the 2021 Ford Bronco to bask in, but the automaker also went ahead and revealed the latest member of the newly reborn Bronco family on Monday: the 2021 Bronco Sport. While it won't have the same off-road chops as the Bronco proper, the Bronco Sport sounds like a pretty formidable thing on paper. Let's dive into more of the specifics surrounding the small SUV's trims, equipment and its price.

Price

Let's get the latter part out of the way first. The 2021 Bronco Sport will cost $28,155 after a $1,495 destination charge. There are two ways to look at this. First, it's on the steeper side of things for a small SUV. Second, that's not too bad considering a base Escape with all-wheel drive starts at $27,630 after destination. The Bronco Sport comes standard with four-wheel drive, too. Loaded up with optional accessories, the Bronco Sport will start to creep toward $40,000. Hopefully, dealers don't start to take advantage of the hype with hefty markups. At the end of the day, the numbers here are only suggested and dealers set any final price.

Trims

With that out of the way, we'll work our way from the entry-level Base to range-topping First Edition, so stick along for the ride, cowboys and girls.

Base

Ford

Kicking things off is the Bronco Sport Base. That's actually its official trim name. But "base" doesn't mean "bare." Standard equipment on the cheapest Bronco Sport includes a turbocharged 1.5-liter, inline-three engine and an eight-speed automatic that pushes power to a standard 4x4 system. Aside from the 4x4 package, the setup is the same running gear that scoots a 2020 Escape around. Expect 180 horsepower and 191 pound-feet of torque from the tiny turbo-three.

Also standard is what Ford calls a "High Performance Off-Road Stability Suspension System" with an independent front and rear suspension. The front receives MacPherson struts with coil springs, a stabilizer bar and twin-tube shocks. At the rear, double lateral link semitrailing arms with coil springs sit in place, with monotube shocks and an isolated subframe. Even the base model comes with the Trail Management System that incorporates five "GOAT Modes." That's "goes over all types of terrain," in Ford-speak.

Base model buyers will still have a lot of other niceties onboard as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come along for the ride, as does Ford's Co-Pilot 360 suite of active safety gear. Smack-dab in the middle is an 8-inch touchscreen, standard across the board for infotainment. Sync 4 is not part of the package, however, which means no wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, nor over-the-air updates. Heading back to the exterior of the Bronco Sport Base, 17-inch wheels are standard, while 225/65 all-season tires wrap them. A trick flip-up tailgate glass section is also standard for all Bronco Sports.

Big Bend

Ford

Welcome to Big Bend, the trim Ford says is "adventure-ready at a moment's notice." The Bronco Sport Big Bend is about rugged amenities. Cloth seats that are super easy to clean, according to Ford, come standard, as does a rubberized cargo area that should make dirt and mud cleanup a breeze. The second row of seats also fold flat when it comes to the Big Bend trim. Zippered pockets with Molle straps (the same kind numerous armed forces use) find a home on the front seat backs, too. You won't find too much luxury with the Bronco Sport Big Bend, but it does unlock smart keyless entry and push-button start. Outside, some carbon gray graphics spruce things up for the wheels and grille insert. This one sneaks just under $30,000 at $29,655.

Outer Banks

Ford

Bronco Sport shoppers looking for the posher side of things will land at the Outer Banks trim. This is where leather upholstery, heated seats, a digital instrument panel, power seats and more find a home. Oh, and a heated steering wheel. Ford luxes up the exterior a bit with black accents, specifically, a black roof and 18-inch wheels married to slightly thinner tires that measure 225/60. Let's see, there's also ambient lighting, a windshield washer de-icer, remote start and rear cross-traffic alert. Yeah, this is your luxo Bronco Sport, folks. Prices start at $33,655.

Badlands

Ford

The Bronco Sport Big Bend might be plenty for most, but just in case it's not, the Bronco Sport Badlands trim exists. Here, Ford tossed everything but the body-on-frame platform at the small SUV to make it as capable as can be. There's an upgraded off-road suspension and a tweaked 4x4 system with a twin-clutch for the rear-drive unit. A set of 28.5-inch all-terrain tires are standard and drivers can tweak the suspension with a Trail Management System that incorporates seven GOAT Modes. Metal bash plates, tow hooks and a front camera to check angles are all onboard, too.

There's also more power for the Bronco Sport Badlands. It gets a 2.0-liter turbo-four engine good for 245 hp and 275 lb-ft of torque. Keep in mind, the Badlands trim also gets all the Outer Banks goodies, so it's still a posher thing. Think of it as a beefed-up Big Bend with Outer Banks luxuries. It'll be yours for $34,155.

First Edition

Ford

Ford will build 2,000 Bronco Sport First Edition models that separate themselves from other models. The outside boasts lots of black accents, including black graphics for the hood and side door. In fact, the front Bronco badge features a dipped black look as well. Slightly larger all-terrain tires measuring 29 inches are standard, as is an upgraded trailering package, a moonroof, Navy Pier leather upholstery and a 10-speaker Bang and Olufsen sound system. Prepare to drop $34,155 to be part of this exclusive group.

2021 Ford Bronco Sport off-road capability

Base, Big Bend, Outer Banks Badlands, First Edition Ground clearance (inches) 7.8-7.9 8.8 with optional 29-inch tires Approach angle (degrees) 21.7 30.4 with optional 29-inch tires Breakover angle 18.2 20.4 with optional 29-inch tires Departure angle 30.4 33.1 with optional 29-inch tires Maximum water fording 17.7 23.6 Maximum wheel suspension travel 7.4 front, 8.1 rear 7.4 front, 8.1 rear

Just like the 2021 Ford Bronco, the Bronco Sport is available to reserve right now for just $100. The Bronco Sport will come first, however, and should start arriving at dealers in late 2020. The regular Bronco likely won't hit dealers until spring 2021.

