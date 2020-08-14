2021 Ford Bronco Sport looks surprisingly capable in new video

Most of the attention for Ford's upcoming cars so far surrounds the 2021 Ford Bronco. And that's deservedly so: It's the real deal and we're looking forward to the SUV's return next year. However, we shouldn't overlook the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport either because it looks like it will have some formidable off-road chops.

New video published by fansite Bronco Nation on Thursday shows the small SUV tackling some rock trails in Moab, Utah. Aside from a couple of hiccups, the Bronco Sport does a bang-on job climbing some steep rocks and crawling around the dirt. This video also highlights why the proper Bronco's crawler gear will likely be amazing for off-roaders at large. The driver's throttle application is pretty tippy at points, which just creates some wheel spin. Unfortunately, the Bronco Sport will be an automatic-only SUV.

Nevertheless, the little SUV gets around well and looks to earn its name and place in the newly born Bronco family. On-paper specs are one thing (which also impress) but seeing the SUV actually do its thing is another. The Bronco Sport sports at least 7.9 inches of ground clearance and can ford up to 17.7 inches of water, too. Opt for the Badlands trim and the figures climb to 8.8 inches of clearance and 23.6 inches of water with optional tires.

The Bronco Sport will start landing at dealers later this year and starts at $28,155 after a $1,495 destination charge. It's only $525 more than an Escape equipped with all-wheel drive, and in Roadshow's collective opinion, the Bronco Sport is way cooler.

Ford declined comment on the leaked video.