2021 Ford Bronco Sasquatch concept headlines slew of SEMA builds

Enlarge Image Ford

If the coronavirus pandemic weren't a thing, we'd be looking at the 2020 SEMA Show in Las Vegas right about now. Instead, the show went virtual, with automakers and companies trickling their creations out into the world this month. Yesterday, it was Ford's turn.

The Blue Oval showed off a custom 2021 Ford Bronco, Bronco Sport, F-150 and Ranger models as this year's group of SEMA builds. The Bronco is absolutely the best of the bunch because, well, we can't get enough Bronco in our lives. And the Bronco concept is actually pretty novel, too.

Based on a Bronco Badlands trim (that's the plushy one with all the premium goods), Ford aimed to show it can still be an off-road monster. So, it sports the Sasquatch Package, and the automaker developed swappable front fenders and rear quarters. With the parts, the Bronco Badlands is ready to hit the trail quickly since Ford promises the concept parts come off or attach very quickly. It also includes a nod to the first Bronco with a stepover panel rather than actual doors for maximum open-air driving. There will also be titanium, 3D-printed parts to shave the SUV's weight. We can't wait to see more of it.

Enlarge Image Ford

The F-150 build based on the Limited Hybrid SuperCrew from BDS Suspension is second best because it looks boss. While it boasts all the premium goods, it also highlights the weekend capabilities the Pro Power Onboard mobile generator provides when it's time to let loose a little. Of course, plenty of aftermarket parts are onboard, too.

A Bronco Sport from Mad Industries and a Ranger designed within Ford based on the new Tremor package round out the concepts, though they don't go nearly as far as the Bronco Badlands concept. They're neat with all their accessories onboard, but the Bronco is the star of this virtual show. Hopefully we'll be able to see some more Bronco builds in person at the 2021 SEMA Show.