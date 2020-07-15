2021 Ford Bronco gets a Saleen makeover paying tribute to Baja 1000 hero

Saleen

We can't wait to see what other companies cook up for the 2021 Ford Bronco. But in fewer than 48 hours, we already have one big name tossing its hat into the ring with a special tribute vehicle.

The Saleen Ford Bronco seen here is a tribute to Big Oly -- the Ford Bronco that took home back-to-back wins at the Mexican 1000, or what we now know as the Baja 1000. Decorated racing driver Parnelli Jones was the man who drove the SUV to victory in the iconic gold and white Olympia Beer livery.

Saleen's Bronco creation honors Big Oly and its accomplishments with a throwback livery and number of special Saleen parts developed for the new off-road SUV. And yes, the Olympia Beer design -- the title Big Oly sponsor from the 1970s -- stays for production. It's really, really cool.

Aside from the downright awesome livery, Saleen will include a new front bumper and carbon-fiber skid plate, a Saleen grille with a blue accent, new front and rear fenders with carbon-fiber vents and a Saleen "Power Hood." A rear roof spoiler, rear tire carrier and a big ol' lightbar round out the upgrades.

It's not clear how much all the upgrades will run, or what Bronco trim the Saleen Bronco starts life as, so we don't have a final price yet. Saleen didn't immediately return Roadshow's request for comment. Even if this Big Oly tribute is in limited supply, there's no doubt we'll see a load of special Broncos in the near future. This one just happens to be first (and cool).