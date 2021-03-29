First 2021 Ford Bronco sells for $1 million, with all proceeds going to charity

Barrett-Jackson

The very first 2021 Ford Bronco has an owner, and they forked over $1.075 million to make it happen. This weekend, auction house Barrett-Jackson handled the sale of the first production SUV, with all proceeds benefiting the National Forest Foundation and Outward Bound, an organization focused on outdoor education programs. Ford cultivated ties with the nonprofit organizations last year after announcing the Bronco Wild Fund, which sees a portion of each Bronco sale fund $5 million to protect the nation's forests. But the additional $1.075 million will surely be appreciated.

The winning bidder will receive the reincarnated Bronco wearing VIN 001, which will be a two-door model. Final colors and specifications will be revealed closer to when production kicks off, though it looks like the car Ford brought for show features the Sasquatch Package with big, fat tires. The deep blue color also looks lovely with the black wheels.

This weekend saw more than just the first Bronco sale. Barrett-Jackson also presided over the sale of the first GMC Hummer EV pickup, which sold for $2.5 million. All proceeds from the hammer price benefit the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation. The first Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing also found their owners. The first left the auction block with a $165,000 price, while the second sold for $265,000. Their sales benefit Black Ambition, which supports historically Black colleges and universities to provide funds to aspiring entrepreneurs.