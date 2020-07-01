2021 Ford Bronco reveal teased with new photos and videos

Ford/Instagram

In 12 days, the Ford Bronco will return. In the run up to the big reveal, Ford's social crew is having a ball tossing out teasers for the off-road SUV left and right. Earlier this week, we got a taste of what the 2021 Bronco will sound like. Now, we have our first official look at its design.

On Tuesday, Ford posted three photos to the official Ford Bronco Instagram account. The middle photo shows a classic Bronco, while the sides mash up the old-school SUV and the upcoming model. It's not a lot, but we do get a look at its retro, round headlights and the butch profile fans know and love. On Wednesday, the automaker followed up with a quick video showing the Bronco's front end basically without any camouflage.

Some knobby tires, fender flares and the side mirrors are also shown in the two teaser photos. It's highly likely we'll continue to see more photos of this mashup continue as we approach the July 13 reveal date.

Nevertheless, we've actually already seen the 2021 Bronco, albeit in some low quality leaked photos. The previous photos showed off the retro-licious styling in both two- and four-door guises. Fans shouldn't be disappointed in how the modern Bronco looks, that's for sure.

We'll keep an eye out for any more teasers, but there are only 12 more sleeps until Bronco day. Reservations will open the same day.