2021 Ford Bronco Overland concept digs into off-road accessories

Happy Wednesday, here's a new 2021 Ford Bronco concept, off-road SUV fans. The Blue Oval today showed off the Bronco Overland concept as a surprise to those attending the Bronco Super Celebration East taking place in Tennessee. While it doesn't break any new ground, it does highlight the number of possibilities accessories provide future Bronco owners. And it looks badass.

At its core, it's a four-door Bronco with the 2.3-liter turbo-four engine and the highly anticipated seven-speed manual transmission with a dedicated crawl gear. Icing the boxy SUV is a slew of factory-backed accessories, such as the steel front bumper complete with a winch system. The roof features some pretty standard roof racks, but the Overland concept packs a Yakima two-person tent for the true outdoorsy type. It's actually really cool, and to provide lots of light, there's a rack-mounted light bar with six additional pod lights. Illumination is not an issue with the Bronco Overland concept.

Aside from more cargo carrying capability, the rear also includes a cooking station with a stove (?!) mounted to the cargo management system and a slide-out refrigerator. Once you've whipped up an off-the-grid meal, chairs and a tailgate table let everyone enjoy themselves in the middle of nowhere. This is a highly appealing concept if you feel like getting out of dodge amid the train wreck that is the year 2020.

Although this is a concept vehicle, we could see the roster of features make its way to a future Bronco accessories catalog. Ford knows fans are hyped and it clearly wants to show them what's possible with its new SUV.