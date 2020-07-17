2021 Ford Bronco definitely inspired this Chinese off-road SUV

Twitter

Chinese automakers have a pretty strong track record of, let's be honest, totally copying other automakers' designs. We've seen knockoff Porsches, Land Rovers, Teslas and so many more, but it looks like the 2021 Ford Bronco is the latest, er, inspiration.

The teaser photos, posted by car journalist Greg Kable on Twitter, depict the upcoming Wey P01. Does it look familiar? It sure looks like the big, boxy SUV Ford just rolled out earlier this week. Even the LED signatures in the headlights look pretty close, except they're mirrored the opposite way. The retro-looking round headlights don't help differentiate the two SUVs, either. The rear profiles are pretty spot on, though the Wey does get some different LED taillights, compared to the Bronco.

Note, we have no idea if it was just Wey doing its thing and it just happened to pen an SUV that looks a lot like the Bronco, or if it did see some renderings and decided it wanted to flatter Ford. Wey's a rather new brand from Great Wall Motors in China and only came about in 2016, so the Bronco and P01 definitely overlap within the timeframe.

There's no word on what kind of off-road chops the P01 will have, but it will need to hit the gym if it plans to out-flex the Bronco. Then again, the P01 won't be for America.

Great Wall Motors did not immediately respond to a request for comment.