Watch the 2021 Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler Rubicon climb back-to-back

We want to know how the 2021 Ford Bronco outright compares to the Jeep Wrangler when it comes time to ditch paved roads. It's perhaps one of the biggest questions on the minds of everyone thinking about bringing a Bronco home next year.

Now we have our first taste of how the two behave back-to-back. In new video published to the Bronco6G forum Monday, and embedded above, we see the trusty Wrangler and Bronco climb the same sharp rock incline. The person responsible for shooting the video also points out the wheelbase and various specs to give us a better idea of how the two SUVs stack up in this particular instance.

First up is a two-door Bronco complete with the 33-inch all-terrain tires and heavy duty front bumper. It also boasts the 10-speed automatic transmission. Basically, it makes the rock crawl look pretty effortless. A four-door Wrangler Rubicon hits the same area next, running factory 33-inch tires, and it struggles. That's probably because of the longer wheelbase. We also hear someone mention a lifted Jeep that made the trek up with no problem at all.

Eventually, this particular Jeep does make its way up and we see a four-door Bronco tackle the same challenge. It's also fitted with 33-inch wheels, but this one sports the seven-speed manual, according to the video. Unlike the Wrangler four-door, it gets up in one shot.

Granted, this is a tiny snapshot of testing, so we won't draw any conclusions just yet. The Wrangler is still plenty formidable off-road and we won't know if the Bronco is the new top dog until we can hit some trails ourselves.