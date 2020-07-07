2021 Ford Bronco's interior spied nearly undisguised

Bronco6G.com

Just Monday Ford gave us the best official look yet at the 2021 Bronco's exterior design, and now our friends at Bronco6G.com have caught the Bronco's interior mostly undisguised. (Head over to their website to see the full photos of the interior.)

The Bronco's interior has a blocky, rugged design, with a mostly flat dashboard that has "Bronco" stamped into the right-hand side. A large central touchscreen looks like the same 12-inch unit found in the new F-150, and it's flanked by rectangular air vents. Above the screen on top of the dash is a row of rubber buttons for looks like diff lockers and traction control. There's a possibility the Bronco could get other tech features from the F-150 like a digital gauge cluster, too.

Below the screen are a number of analog dials and buttons for both the audio system and climate control. Looking closely, there are buttons for parking sensors, a camera system, and the engine start/stop function. A cubby under these controls has both a standard USB port and a USB-C port, as well as space for a potential wireless charger.

This particular Bronco is an automatic, with a chunky shift lever positioned next to a set of cupholders. Behind the shifter is a drive mode dial that also controls the four-wheel-drive system, with "2H," "4L," "4H," and "4x4" settings. At the front of the center armrest seem to be power side-mirror controls, as well as other buttons that are obscured by a covering. There's also a grippy grab handle next to the cupholders on the passenger side.

We can't see much else, but expect durable interior fabrics and materials. Ford says the Bronco's interior will be easily rinsable, which should prove to be helpful as the SUV's doors and roof will be removable. Hopefully Ford will offer the Bronco with some interesting color and trims, too -- we've already seen that there will be a searing orange paint color on the outside.

The Bronco's debut is just days away on July 13, and we have no doubt that Ford will continue to trickle out more photos and information before then. The smaller Bronco Sport crossover will also debut at the same time, with both reveals being broadcast on Disney-owned TV channels.